Advertisement

Herd fans in Huntington celebrate MU soccer team’s semifinal win

By Andrew Colegrove
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The incredible run for the Marshall University soccer team is continuing.

Herd soccer mania took over downtown Huntington Friday night, as just about every bar and restaurant had their TVs tuned into ESPNU as the Herd took down North Carolina 1-0 to advance to the national title game.

Some fans watched the game on a monitor outside on 9th Street, which was closed to traffic.

The Big Green held a watch party at the Marshall Hall of Fame Cafe. The crowd exploded with applause as the final seconds winded down.

“We live near the soccer field, and we’ve watched them all season practice and all, and it’s so great,” Sandra Morris, who watched the game at the Hall of Fame Cafe, said. “I can’t wait until we can put some banners up.”

“I’m so proud of what the Herd has done this year,” Robert Thomas said. “We’ve followed them all the way through. They deserve to be in the national championship game. They’ve set them up, we’ve knocked them down. We’ve got one to go.”

Now preparations are underway for one more watch party on Monday night.

City spokesperson Bryan Chambers says they may shut down 9th Street again and make it a community event, as fans hope to watch Marshall bring home a national championship.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded Monday evening to a shooting at a home in the Guyandotte area of Huntington.
Names released of apparent shooting victims
Governor Justice holds press conference
West Virginia governor changes face covering requirement
Fatal ATV accident in Nicholas County, W.Va.
Name of person killed in ATV accident released
Two schools, board of education under lock down due to threat
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear
Kentucky Governor announces date to return to full capacity, end of mask mandate

Latest News

Marshall fans cheered as the Herd earned a 1-0 win over UNC to advance to the national...
Herd fans in Huntington celebrate soccer semifinal victory
Crews are on scene Friday night of a stabbing on Charleston’s West Side.
One injured in stabbing on Charleston’s West Side; person in custody
(Source: Raycom Media)
Herd advances to NCAA championship soccer game
A map of where the flood mitigation project infrastructure will be built in Johnson County,...
Johnson County gets stamp of approval for flood mitigation project