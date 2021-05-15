Herd fans in Huntington celebrate MU soccer team’s semifinal win

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The incredible run for the Marshall University soccer team is continuing.

Herd soccer mania took over downtown Huntington Friday night, as just about every bar and restaurant had their TVs tuned into ESPNU as the Herd took down North Carolina 1-0 to advance to the national title game.

Some fans watched the game on a monitor outside on 9th Street, which was closed to traffic.

The Big Green held a watch party at the Marshall Hall of Fame Cafe. The crowd exploded with applause as the final seconds winded down.

“We live near the soccer field, and we’ve watched them all season practice and all, and it’s so great,” Sandra Morris, who watched the game at the Hall of Fame Cafe, said. “I can’t wait until we can put some banners up.”

“I’m so proud of what the Herd has done this year,” Robert Thomas said. “We’ve followed them all the way through. They deserve to be in the national championship game. They’ve set them up, we’ve knocked them down. We’ve got one to go.”

Now preparations are underway for one more watch party on Monday night.

City spokesperson Bryan Chambers says they may shut down 9th Street again and make it a community event, as fans hope to watch Marshall bring home a national championship.

