Motorcycle crash sends man to hospital

JACKSON, Ohio (WSAZ) -- Troopers with the Jackson Post of the Ohio State Patrol say one man is in the hospital after being involved in a motorcycle crash.

It happened along State Route 327 near milepost 5 in Jackson County. Troopers were notified of the crash Friday night just after 9:00 p.m.

Troopers say 24 year old Melvin Waldron of Wellston, Ohio, was driving a red 1999 Yamaha YZF-R6.

Officials say Waldron was traveling north on SR 327 when he drove across the centerline and off the left side of the roadway.

Waldron struck a ditch and overturned before his motorcycle returned to the roadway and slid before coming to a stop in the northbound lane of SR 327.

Waldron was transported to Holzer Medical Center in Jackson due to injuries by Jackson County EMS.

However, he was then flown to St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington by Medflight, according to troopers.

The crash remains under investigation.

