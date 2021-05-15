Volunteers clean up streets around Marshall’s soccer stadium ahead of team’s return

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Another weekend, another part of town to clean up thanks to volunteers.

Saturday morning, ‘My Huntington’ hosted the fourth cleanup of the spring.

This time they focused on the Highlawn area of Huntington, including the area around Marshall’s soccer stadium as fans will greet the team when the team returns after their national championship game next week.

“When they bring home that national championship, the area around the soccer stadium will be very clean,” said Bryan Chambers of My Huntington and coordinator of the cleanup. Chambers is also the city’s communication director.

Close to 25 volunteers showed up to pick up garbage in the Highlawn area.

“We’ve seen so much activity this spring in terms of cleanups,” Chambers said.

Tuesday, Chambers says the city will announce they’re hosting a regular cleanup program where they provide all the supplies. The Public Works department will pick up the garbage collected. All they need is volunteers to take the lead on their own neighborhood cleanups.

“We look at it as an opportunity for businesses, civic groups, neighborhood associations, or anyone who wants to focus on a community cleanup, and to give back to their community. We will provide all the supplies and resources to make that happen,” Chambers said.

Chambers says all the supplies needed for future cleanups were donated to the city by several organizations.

