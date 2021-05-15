Weekend weather update

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The weekend is here and we are benefiting from both the improved news on the coronavirus front and the tail end of a long week of fair weather. In fact the weather has settled into an unusually cool and dry pattern this week (and much of the spring) with recent low temperatures in the 30s and afternoon highs hovering in the cooler than normal 60s and yes on Friday we did manage to touch 70 for first time this week.

As for Saturday another dry period is ahead with ample sunshine mixed with an afternoon cloud bank. Highs should reach their highest level of the week in the low 70s. That’s good news for the Dunbar 100th anniversary and for the Armed Forces Parade in South Charleston.

Looking ahead to Sunday moisture levels will be increasing and hence clouds will gather. The risk of ground dampening but not soaking showers increases. Then as we get into next week, showers should become more common with a half inch to inch of rain likely thru the off and on pattern.

Highs next week will be held in the 60s on any day that starts with showers then rise into the 70s mid-week and 80 or better by next weekend!

