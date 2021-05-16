Advertisement

Applebee’s officials prep for National Hiring Day to draw in more employees

By Chas Jenkins
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - May 17th is National Hiring Day and more than 1,600 Applebee’s across the country are using the opportunity to bring in new employees.

Several restaurants have been struggling due to a lack of workers and Applebee’s is no exception.

To combat this, officials with the restaurant say their goal is to hire 10,000 employees nationwide.

In Hazard, General Manager, Taryn Caudill said while the restaurant has seen good business, having no staff defeats the purpose.

“Not having staff, managers having to be online cooking and then having to go out and do a table visit. It’s been hard but we’ve got through it,” Caudill said.

Caudill says from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. they will be having walk-in applications. She says so far, they have heard from more than 30 potential employees.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All state-owned flags will be flown at half-staff on Saturday.
Flags to be flown at half-staff Saturday
Couple arrested for allegedly dealing drugs at Walmart
It happened along State Route 327 near milepost 5 in Jackson County. Troopers were notified of...
Motorcycle crash sends man to hospital
Wait almost over: Cicadas to emerge soon
The arena held fans at a much lower capacity and stuck to mask guidelines for the Travis Tritt...
First live concert at Mountain Health Arena held in over a year

Latest News

The rollover crash caused the man to be ejected from his Jeep.
Man dies in rollover crash
Deputies say they arrived to find 27-year-old Brianna Bond with two gunshot wounds in the area...
Sheriff: Man shoots woman twice, takes off and hides under couch
6,436 cases are active.
COVID-19 in W.Va. | 238 new cases, 4 new deaths
Offering wakeboarding, water skiing and more.
New business offers water sports lessons for everyone
West Virginia's first drone competition held
West Virginia's first drone competition held