Applebee’s officials prep for National Hiring Day to draw in more employees

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - May 17th is National Hiring Day and more than 1,600 Applebee’s across the country are using the opportunity to bring in new employees.

Several restaurants have been struggling due to a lack of workers and Applebee’s is no exception.

To combat this, officials with the restaurant say their goal is to hire 10,000 employees nationwide.

In Hazard, General Manager, Taryn Caudill said while the restaurant has seen good business, having no staff defeats the purpose.

“Not having staff, managers having to be online cooking and then having to go out and do a table visit. It’s been hard but we’ve got through it,” Caudill said.

Caudill says from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. they will be having walk-in applications. She says so far, they have heard from more than 30 potential employees.

