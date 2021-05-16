Couple arrested for dealing drugs at Walmart

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A couple from Fort Gay, West Virginia, has been arrested for dealing drugs at the Louisa Walmart.

Saturday evening Rodney Robertson, 43, and Samantha Thompson, 31, both of Fort Gay, were taken into custody.

Deputies say they made contact with the couple, that’s when Robertson fled. He was apprehended outside the front doors of the store after a short pursuit.

Thompson was later located hiding in the garden center.

Both suspects had warrants for trafficking heroin, cocaine, and methamphetamine.

Robertson was also charged with assault, fleeing on foot, and criminal mischief from the incident during his arrest.

