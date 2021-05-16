Advertisement

COVID-19 in W.Va. | 238 new cases, 4 new deaths

6,436 cases are active.
6,436 cases are active.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- 4 additional coronavirus-related deaths have been reported within the last 24 hours.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), as of May 16, 2021, there have been 2,838,761 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 158,468 total cases and 2,761 total deaths.

The deaths include an 81-year old male from Wood County, a 73-year old male from Barbour County, a 65-year old male from Cabell County, and a 59-year old female from Marion County.

238 new cases were received in the last 24 hours.

6,436 cases are active.

There have been 149,271 recoveries.

748,848 total first doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered and 641,171 are fully vaccinated.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,452), Berkeley (12,461), Boone (2,063), Braxton (943), Brooke (2,199), Cabell (8,727), Calhoun (358), Clay (516), Doddridge (606), Fayette (3,457), Gilmer (866), Grant (1,282), Greenbrier (2,826), Hampshire (1,862), Hancock (2,815), Hardy (1,533), Harrison (5,776), Jackson (2,138), Jefferson (4,631), Kanawha (15,034), Lewis (1,221), Lincoln (1,490), Logan (3,159), Marion (4,478), Marshall (3,484), Mason (2,009), McDowell (1,578), Mercer (4,901), Mineral (2,872), Mingo (2,603), Monongalia (9,230), Monroe (1,146), Morgan (1,197), Nicholas (1,739), Ohio (4,227), Pendleton (703), Pleasants (906), Pocahontas (664), Preston (2,899), Putnam (5,188), Raleigh (6,830), Randolph (2,641), Ritchie (713), Roane (634), Summers (825), Taylor (1,228), Tucker (530), Tyler (720), Upshur (1,880), Wayne (3,125), Webster (498), Wetzel (1,358), Wirt (428), Wood (7,812), Wyoming (2,007).

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All state-owned flags will be flown at half-staff on Saturday.
Flags to be flown at half-staff Saturday
Couple arrested for allegedly dealing drugs at Walmart
It happened along State Route 327 near milepost 5 in Jackson County. Troopers were notified of...
Motorcycle crash sends man to hospital
Wait almost over: Cicadas to emerge soon
The arena held fans at a much lower capacity and stuck to mask guidelines for the Travis Tritt...
First live concert at Mountain Health Arena held in over a year

Latest News

Offering wakeboarding, water skiing and more.
New business offers water sports lessons for everyone
West Virginia's first drone competition held
West Virginia's first drone competition held
Cleaning up the neighborhood
Cleaning up the neighborhood
Lawrence County Humane Society hold fundraiser
Lawrence County Humane Society hold fundraiser