First Warning Forecast | Early-week showers give way to late-week warmth

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Rain chances are in the forecast for the start of the upcoming week, though rainfall amounts do not look too impressive. Once these rain chances diminish by the end of the week, afternoon temperatures really take off, with more of a summer feel heading into the upcoming weekend.

Saturday night sees a mostly cloudy sky. Patchy sprinkles and light rain showers are likely towards dawn as low temperatures fall to the upper 40s.

Sunday starts with lots of cloud cover as sprinkles and patchy light rain showers dot the region. By the afternoon, some breaks in the clouds will be seen with fairly dry conditions expected outside of scattered sprinkles. High temperatures rise to near 70 degrees.

Monday looks to be the wettest day of the week as rain showers will be frequent. High temperatures stay in the upper 60s for most locations but should rise to the low 70s farther south and west where the rain ends sooner.

Expect a mostly cloudy sky on Tuesday with a few showers and possibly a thunderstorm at times. Temperatures reach the upper 70s for the afternoon.

Wednesday will turn partly cloudy with afternoon temperatures around 80 degrees. A stray shower is possible, but the day is mostly dry.

Thursday through Saturday sees a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures rise to the low to mid 80s with higher humidity.

