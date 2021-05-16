First Warning Forecast | Pattern change coming this week

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The first half of May has been characterized by much below-average temperatures. This comes as no surprise to many locations that had to deal with frost last week. The week ahead starts a significant shift in the weather pattern towards much warmer and above-average temperatures. By the upcoming weekend, it is going to feel a whole lot more like summer, especially as early-week showers will not be enough to significantly dampen the ground and prevent temperatures from really soaring.

Sunday evening stays dry under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures fall to the upper 50s by midnight.

Overnight, expect a partly cloudy sky with fairly dry conditions until dawn when showers begin moving in from the west. Low temperatures fall to near 50 degrees.

Monday stays cloudy with passing showers expected. A couple rumbles of thunder are possible as well. High temperatures rise to the upper 60s for most locations but should get to the low to mid 70s across Kentucky where clouds break a bit more in the afternoon.

Tuesday sees a mostly cloudy sky with a few showers and a thunderstorm possible. Afternoon temperatures reach the upper 70s.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance for a passing shower. Otherwise, expected a continued warming trend as temperatures reach near 80 degrees in the afternoon.

A mostly sunny sky can be expected seen on Thursday. High temperatures rise to the mid 80s.

Friday through Sunday will definitely feel like summer. Each day sees a mostly sunny sky with high temperatures rising to the mid to upper 80s.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.