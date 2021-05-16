Advertisement

Man dies in rollover crash

The rollover crash caused the man to be ejected from his Jeep.
The rollover crash caused the man to be ejected from his Jeep.(Raycom)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) -- The Ironton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash.

It happened Saturday just after 12:00 p.m.

Troopers say 45-year-old Daniel S. Muhammad of Huntington, W.Va. was driving a 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee, going north east on County Road 64 when he lost control of his SUV on a gravel roadway.

Muhammad’s SUV went off the left side of the roadway and overturned several times, authorities said.

The rollover caused Muhammad to be ejected from the Jeep.

Muhammad was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lawrence County Coroner’s Office.

Troopers say the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All state-owned flags will be flown at half-staff on Saturday.
Flags to be flown at half-staff Saturday
Couple arrested for allegedly dealing drugs at Walmart
It happened along State Route 327 near milepost 5 in Jackson County. Troopers were notified of...
Motorcycle crash sends man to hospital
Wait almost over: Cicadas to emerge soon
The arena held fans at a much lower capacity and stuck to mask guidelines for the Travis Tritt...
First live concert at Mountain Health Arena held in over a year

Latest News

Deputies say they arrived to find 27-year-old Brianna Bond with two gunshot wounds in the area...
Sheriff: Man shoots woman twice, takes off and hides under couch
6,436 cases are active.
COVID-19 in W.Va. | 238 new cases, 4 new deaths
Offering wakeboarding, water skiing and more.
New business offers water sports lessons for everyone
West Virginia's first drone competition held
West Virginia's first drone competition held