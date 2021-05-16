Man dies in rollover crash

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) -- The Ironton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash.

It happened Saturday just after 12:00 p.m.

Troopers say 45-year-old Daniel S. Muhammad of Huntington, W.Va. was driving a 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee, going north east on County Road 64 when he lost control of his SUV on a gravel roadway.

Muhammad’s SUV went off the left side of the roadway and overturned several times, authorities said.

The rollover caused Muhammad to be ejected from the Jeep.

Muhammad was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lawrence County Coroner’s Office.

Troopers say the crash remains under investigation.

