Advertisement

Rescue Squad: Car crashes into home in Laurel County, driver hospitalized

By Jordan Whitaker
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the London-Laurel Rescue Squad were called to Reams Lane in London Saturday after a car crashed into a home.

Officials say rescue units and firefighters worked to pull the driver from the car and stabilize the home.

They say the driver was alert and was taken by ambulance to the hospital. However, there was a language barrier as he only spoke Spanish. He was later flown to a hospital in Lexington.

According to Public Information Officer Nathan Kirby, the driver is in stable condition.

The home was empty at the time of the crash.

The London Fire Department, Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County, and London Police Department also assisted in the response effort.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All state-owned flags will be flown at half-staff on Saturday.
Flags to be flown at half-staff Saturday
Couple arrested for allegedly dealing drugs at Walmart
It happened along State Route 327 near milepost 5 in Jackson County. Troopers were notified of...
Motorcycle crash sends man to hospital
Wait almost over: Cicadas to emerge soon
The arena held fans at a much lower capacity and stuck to mask guidelines for the Travis Tritt...
First live concert at Mountain Health Arena held in over a year

Latest News

The rollover crash caused the man to be ejected from his Jeep.
Man dies in rollover crash
Deputies say they arrived to find 27-year-old Brianna Bond with two gunshot wounds in the area...
Sheriff: Man shoots woman twice, takes off and hides under couch
6,436 cases are active.
COVID-19 in W.Va. | 238 new cases, 4 new deaths
Offering wakeboarding, water skiing and more.
New business offers water sports lessons for everyone
West Virginia's first drone competition held
West Virginia's first drone competition held