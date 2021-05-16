Sheriff: Man shoots woman twice, takes off and hides under couch

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) -- A woman is in the hospital after being shot twice, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say they received a call for a shooting at the Country Hearth Inn & Suites in South Point around 5:35 a.m. Sunday.

Deputies say they arrived to find 27-year-old Brianna Bond with two gunshot wounds in the area around her shoulder.

Bond told deputies 48-year-old Frank T. Hill of Ironton had spent then night with her, according to deputies.

Sheriff’s deputies then say Bond told them an argument between her and Hill ended up with Hill shooting her twice.

Bond was transported by Lawrence County EMS for treatment.

Her injuries did not appear to be life threatening.

When deputies arrived, Hill was not in the room, so they began a search of the hotel and surrounding areas.

During the search, officers found clothing believed to belong to Hill near the wood line area behind the hotel.

Sheriff’s deputies say at approximately 7:00 a.m. Hill was found a few blocks away, over a 25 foot embankment in a creek, hiding under a discarded couch.

Authorities were able to take Hill into custody without incident and took him to the Lawrence County Jail in Ironton.

Deputies say Hill gave detectives a statement, telling them he had thrown out a gun as he left the hotel.

The handgun was recovered near the hotel.

Hill is being charged with felonious assault, a felony in the second degree, and will be arraigned Monday morning at 9:00 a.m. in the Lawrence County Municipal Court.

Multiple agencies assisted the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, including the Coal Grove Police, South Point Police, Ironton Police, and Chesapeake Police.

Lawrence County Sheriff Jeff Lawless says the investigation is ongoing.

