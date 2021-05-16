Advertisement

Streets closing for Marshall Soccer championship game watch parties

9th Street will be closed through Monday night. (FILE)
9th Street will be closed through Monday night. (FILE)(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The City of Huntington has announced road closures ahead of the Soccer National Championship game between Marshall and Indiana.

The city is closing the southbound lane of 9th Street between 3rd Ave. and 4th Ave.

It will allow restaurants in the area the ability to host watch parties ahead of the game.

9th Street will be closed through Monday night.

The city made the announcement on their Twitter page Sunday morning.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Couple arrested for allegedly dealing drugs at Walmart
All state-owned flags will be flown at half-staff on Saturday.
Flags to be flown at half-staff Saturday
It happened along State Route 327 near milepost 5 in Jackson County. Troopers were notified of...
Motorcycle crash sends man to hospital
Deputies say they arrived to find 27-year-old Brianna Bond with two gunshot wounds in the area...
Sheriff: Man shoots woman twice, takes off and hides under couch
Wait almost over: Cicadas to emerge soon

Latest News

Syracuse, Ohio passed a village ordinance to allow golf carts on village streets.
Syracuse, OH village council passes golf cart ordinaince
The rollover crash caused the man to be ejected from his Jeep.
Man dies in rollover crash
Lawrence County Sheriff Jeff Lawless says Sunday morning's shooting happened at the Country...
Sheriff: Man shoots woman twice, takes off and hides under couch
6,436 cases are active.
COVID-19 in W.Va. | 238 new cases, 4 new deaths