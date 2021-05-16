Advertisement

Syracuse, OH village council passes golf cart ordinaince

By John Lowe
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYRACUSE, Ohio (WSAZ) - If you happen to live in Syracuse, you may not need a car to get around.

You can walk, bike, and now you can legally get around by golf cart.

“Syracuse is perfect for this mode of transportation because the streets are narrow,” Syracuse Police Chief Michael Oliver said. “Syracuse keeps up with the streets, [it] keeps up with the paving.”

Syracuse Village Council passed the ordinance, which allows golf carts on village streets, but with certain conditions.

In order to be street legal, the cart must be titled and registered and fully equipped with specific additions such as break lights, a windshield, a horn, turn signals, seat belts, and other safety features.

Neighbors in Syracuse say those additions are what anger them most, potentially costing them hundreds of dollars.

“We can’t pick and choose what part of the law we have to have,” Oliver said. “We have to have all of the law, or none of the law.”

The ordinance takes effect on June 1.

