Two juveniles dead in ATV crash

GREENBRIER COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Two male juveniles are dead following an ATV wreck, according to West Virginia State Police.

Troopers say it happened Saturday afternoon around 5:00 p.m.

Nicholas County 911 dispatchers were notified of an ATV wreck at the 2 mile marker of the South Fork of the Cherry River within Greenbrier County, according to a release.

Troopers say they discovered both juveniles beneath the ATV and embankment. Both juveniles were pronounced dead at the scene from injuries they suffered in the crash.

An investigation is ongoing by the Richwood Detachment of the West Virginia State Police.

