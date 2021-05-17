Another COVID-19-related death reported in Boyd County

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – COVID-19 has claimed another person’s life in Boyd County.

The Boyd County Emergency Operations Center made that announcement Monday, saying the victim was a 64-year-old man. His death brings the overall death toll to 75 people in the county.

Health officials also reported 11 new cases, ranging from a 13-year-old girl to an 81-year-old woman. Five of the latest cases are teenagers.

Since the pandemic started, the county has had 4,878 cases, 3,104 which have recovered.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.