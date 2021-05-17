Cool air and other repairs coming to Skateland

KANAWHA COUNTY W.Va. (WSAZ) - At Skateland in Campbells Creek, a fun-filled day of showing off on the hardwood can get hot fast.

That’s because several areas inside the rink don’t have adequate air conditioning. Owner David Roy says cool air is on the way. A program from the Kanawha County Commission called UKAN is the reason why.

“It’s the Upper Kanawha Valley Assistance Program,” Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango said. “It’s to help revitalize businesses, not just create new businesses, but expand existing ones”.

Salango says the program hands out loans to qualifying businesses in the upper Kanawha Valley. The program singles out this area, because it’s been hit hard after the decline of the coal industry.

After applying and being approved, Roy was able to secure $10,000 to spruce up Skateland.

“The money is going to finish hooking up our HVAC system, and then we have several little roof leaks we want to patch up,” Roy said.

If Roy can create one job and stay open for two years, he won’t have to pay back the loan.

