COVID-19 in W.Va. | One death, 175 new cases

COVID-19 West Virginia
COVID-19 West Virginia(AP images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Another death has been reported in connection with the coronavirus.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), as of May 17, 2021, there have been 2,842,127 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 158,643 total cases and 2,762 deaths.

The death includes a 64-year old male from Putnam County.

There have been 175 new cases reported within the last 24 hours.

6,296 cases are active.

149,585 people have recovered from the virus.

843,598 individuals have at least one dose of the vaccine. 702,043 are fully vaccinated.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,457), Berkeley (12,470), Boone (2,061), Braxton (948), Brooke (2,199), Cabell (8,737), Calhoun (359), Clay (519), Doddridge (606), Fayette (3,458), Gilmer (867), Grant (1,284), Greenbrier (2,831), Hampshire (1,869), Hancock (2,815), Hardy (1,532), Harrison (5,782), Jackson (2,139), Jefferson (4,631), Kanawha (15,049), Lewis (1,225), Lincoln (1,492), Logan (3,161), Marion (4,482), Marshall (3,483), Mason (2,011), McDowell (1,578), Mercer (4,908), Mineral (2,874), Mingo (2,610), Monongalia (9,237), Monroe (1,147), Morgan (1,197), Nicholas (1,748), Ohio (4,228), Pendleton (704), Pleasants (908), Pocahontas (664), Preston (2,903), Putnam (5,195), Raleigh (6,843), Randolph (2,646), Ritchie (715), Roane (637), Summers (826), Taylor (1,230), Tucker (530), Tyler (724), Upshur (1,882), Wayne (3,128), Webster (501), Wetzel (1,362), Wirt (428), Wood (7,816), Wyoming (2,007).

