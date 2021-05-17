Advertisement

COVID in Ky. | 285 new cases, 6 more deaths

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.(Governor Andy Beshear/Youtube)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday said COVID cases continue to trend downward as more Kentuckians get vaccinated.

More than 1.9 million residents had received at least a first vaccine dose as of Monday. Lewis County in eastern Kentucky is among counties with the least number of residents vaccinated.

Beshear opened his news briefing with a short video of Pikeville High School head football Coach Chris McNamee talking about the value of vaccines.

In his daily COVID report, Beshear reported 285 new COVID cases with a 2.78% positivity rate.

The governor announced six more deaths. Since the pandemic started, the commonwealth has had 6,656 deaths.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A memorial to two juvenile males at the site of a fatal ATV crash in Greenbrier County.
Richwood Middle School students killed in ATV crash
Couple arrested for allegedly dealing drugs at Walmart
Lawrence County Sheriff Jeff Lawless says Sunday morning's shooting happened at the Country...
Sheriff: Man shoots woman twice, takes off and hides under couch
It happened Sunday night, just before 10 p.m.
Multiple transported, one in critical condition after shooting
The rollover crash caused the man to be ejected from his Jeep.
Man dies in rollover crash

Latest News

Repairs coming to roller skating rink in Kanawha County
Repairs coming to roller skating rink in Kanawha County
Best of the Class WEST CARTER_MINGO CENTRAL_NICHOLAS COUNTY_PORTSMOUTH
WEST CARTER_MINGO CENTRAL_NICHOLAS COUNTY_PORTSMOUTH
Marshall's journey to the national championship
Marshall's journey to the national championship
Best of the Class LAWRENCE COUNTY_LOGAN_MARTIN COUNTY_MEIGS COUNTY
LAWRENCE COUNTY_LOGAN_MARTIN COUNTY_MEIGS COUNTY
Best of the Class CLAY COUNTY_CLAY_CABELL MIDLAND_HOLY FAMILY
CLAY COUNTY_CLAY_CABELL MIDLAND_HOLY FAMILY