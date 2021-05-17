COVID in Ky. | 285 new cases, 6 more deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday said COVID cases continue to trend downward as more Kentuckians get vaccinated.

More than 1.9 million residents had received at least a first vaccine dose as of Monday. Lewis County in eastern Kentucky is among counties with the least number of residents vaccinated.

Beshear opened his news briefing with a short video of Pikeville High School head football Coach Chris McNamee talking about the value of vaccines.

In his daily COVID report, Beshear reported 285 new COVID cases with a 2.78% positivity rate.

The governor announced six more deaths. Since the pandemic started, the commonwealth has had 6,656 deaths.

