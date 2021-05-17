Deputies: High speed chase suspect arrested, found hiding under trailer

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A man is facing several charges after a high speed chase through Kanawha County that reached 90 miles an hour at times, Kanawaha County sheriff’s deputies say.

It started on Willis Creek Road when police noticed a silver SUV with a headlight out.

Deputies say instead of stopping, the driver took off and the chase continued down Little Sandy Road, Kauffman Branch Road, Cooper Creek Road, and then onto Five Mile Road where speeds reached 90 miles an hour.

The chases continued down several more streets with police finding the vehicle, without a driver, on Legg Fork Road.

After searching the area, deputies found the suspect hiding under a trailer.

The man was identified as 42 year old Kevin Leach of Charleston.

Deputies say Leach admitted he had snorted meth several hours before, adding he snorts meth every day.

Leach is charged with fleeing while driving under the influence, and fleeing with reckless indifference.

