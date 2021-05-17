Advertisement

Funeral services set for boys killed in ATV crash

A memorial to two teenage boys at the site of a fatal ATV crash in Greenbrier County.
A memorial to two teenage boys at the site of a fatal ATV crash in Greenbrier County.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GREENBRIER COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Funeral services have been arranged for two young boys who were victims of an ATV crash during the weekend.

The Nicholas County Board of Education shared a post from the Simons-Coleman Funeral Home Monday announcing funeral services for Trinity Lee Adkins. The funeral home later released information about the death of the other victim, Mason Edgar Mays.

Nicholas County Schools say Trinity and Mays died during the accident Saturday. Both boys were in seventh grade, according to school officials.

The Nicholas County Board of Education also posted on its Facebook page that Richwood Middle School will dismiss at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, May 20 to allow students and staff to attend funeral services.

According to the post, graveside services will be Thursday, May 20 at 1:00 p.m. at Mountain View Memorial Park in Richwood.

West Virginia State Police say the accident happened down South Fork Cherry River at the 2 mile marker, just past the Nicholas County line in Greenbrier County.

Troopers from the Richwood State Police detachment and Richwood firefighters responded to the accident around 5 p.m. Saturday, where they found the boys underneath the ATV.

Later Monday night, Simons-Coleman Funeral Home released information about the other victim, Mason Edgar Mays, who was 13.

