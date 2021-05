CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Country singer Jason Aldean will be coming to Charleston.

It’s part of his Back in the Saddle Tour 2021.

Aldean will be performing at the Charleston Coliseum & convention Center on October 14.

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, May 21 at 10 a.m. here.

