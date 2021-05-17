Keith and Jimmy preview Marshall’s championship soccer game on Studio 3

CARY, N.C. (WSAZ) -

Our WSAZ Team is in Cary, North Carola at WakeMed Soccer Park ahead of the NCAA Soccer Championships as Marshall University’s Thundering Herd take on the Indiana University Hoosiers.

This is Marshall’s first time at the NCAA Championship soccer game.

WSAZ will have live coverage and highlights of the game throughout our newscasts.

Click here for more details about the game.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.