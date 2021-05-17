Marshall to play in NCAA soccer championship

CARY, N.C. (WSAZ) - Marshall University’s Thundering Herd is set to take on the Indiana University Hoosiers in the NCAA Championship in the College Cup.

This is Marshall’s first trip ever to the College Cup.

The game is set to start at 8 p.m. Monday night. It will be on ESPN2.

WSAZ has a crew in North Carolina ahead of the championship soccer game and will have live coverage all day leading up to the game.

The team was practicing earlier in the day.

