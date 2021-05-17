Advertisement

Officers sworn into sheriff’s department; deputy promoted to detective

Sheriff David Thoroughman is pictured with Detective Dan Malone, Deputy Nicholas Broughton and...
Sheriff David Thoroughman is pictured with Detective Dan Malone, Deputy Nicholas Broughton and Correctional Officer Adam Earley.(Scioto County Sheriff's Office)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A new deputy and correctional officer have been sworn in.

The Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman says Nicholas Broughton was sworn in as a deputy after serving nine years as an officer with the Department of Public Safety at Shawnee State University.

Correctional Officer Adam Earley was sworn in Monday morning as well. He previously worked at the STAR Community Justice Center.

The Sheriff also announced he was promoting Deputy Dan Malone to Detective. Malone has been with the sheriff’s office for 24 years.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A memorial to two juvenile males at the site of a fatal ATV crash in Greenbrier County.
Richwood Middle School students killed in ATV crash
Couple arrested for allegedly dealing drugs at Walmart
Lawrence County Sheriff Jeff Lawless says Sunday morning's shooting happened at the Country...
Sheriff: Man shoots woman twice, takes off and hides under couch
It happened Sunday night, just before 10 p.m.
Multiple transported, one in critical condition after shooting
The rollover crash caused the man to be ejected from his Jeep.
Man dies in rollover crash

Latest News

Katie at OnCore WV
Katie at OnCore WV
Adventure back into life this summer
Adventure back into life this summer
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine
Ohio Governor announces guidance for masks for schools
Easy summer cooking
Easy summer cooking