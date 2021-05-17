Officers sworn into sheriff’s department; deputy promoted to detective

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A new deputy and correctional officer have been sworn in.

The Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman says Nicholas Broughton was sworn in as a deputy after serving nine years as an officer with the Department of Public Safety at Shawnee State University.

Correctional Officer Adam Earley was sworn in Monday morning as well. He previously worked at the STAR Community Justice Center.

The Sheriff also announced he was promoting Deputy Dan Malone to Detective. Malone has been with the sheriff’s office for 24 years.

