Ohio Governor announces guidance for masks for schools

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has announced some guidance for schools regarding masks.

He held a press conference Monday afternoon.

On Friday, Governor DeWine announced Ohio will be amending its remaining health orders to conform to the new CDC guidance, which says those who have been vaccinated no longer need to wear masks, while those who have not been vaccinated should still wear one and socially distance.

However, the governor says they are asking schools to continue to wear masks.

He also previously announced all health orders will come off on June 2. If schools are still in session, it will be up to each individual school district on what to do with their mask policy after that date.

The Ohio Department of Health has created a new document about frequently asked questions regarding COVID-19 for those under the age of 18. You can find that document here.

Governor DeWine also discussed how Ohioans can have a chance to win $1 million for getting the coronavirus vaccine. You can enter for your opportunity to win starting on Tuesday.

Earlier Monday, Governor DeWine signed House Bill 2, which creates a program that will award grants to fund the construction of broadband projects across the state. The goal is to expand high-speed internet access in unserved/underserved communities.

