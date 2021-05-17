Ohio’s Vax-A-Million details announced

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - More details have been released on how to win prizes for getting vaccinated against the coronavirus vaccine.

The Ohio Department of Health and the Ohio Lottery Commission released the official terms, conditions, and eligibility information regarding the five weekly Ohio Vax-a-Million drawings Monday morning.

They did announce a change to the program after announcing it last week. After talking with Governor Mike DeWine, it will be an opt-in program. This means you must register for the drawing. You can do so by tapping here or by calling or call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634).

Ohioans 18 and older who have received a received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine are eligible for drawings with a prize of $1 million. It does not matter where you got your vaccination.

One signup is good for the entire five rounds.

The first drawing will be on May 24. Winners will be announced on Wednesdays at approximately 7:29 p.m. on the Lottery’s Evening Draw airtime, starting on May 26.

Ohio residents ages 12 to 17 who have received a received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can enter to win a four-year, full-ride scholarship including room and board, tuition, and books, to any Ohio state college or university. When you enter, you will be able to win one of five scholarships.

The Ohio Vax-A-Million website launches on May 18.

