Pfizer vaccines available for younger patients at Marshall Health

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Young people 12-year-old and up can now get the Pfizer vaccine. Health departments and pediatricians are ready to get shots in arms.

Dr. Mariana Lanata, infectious disease specialist from Marshall Health, shares the efficacy of the COVID-19 shot for younger patients and how parents can get an appointment for their child.

You can schedule an appointment online on their website or you can call 304-691-1600.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.