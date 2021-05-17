Advertisement

Pipeline flows, but pump prices increase

According to GasBuddy, the national average price of gasoline has gone up for the fourth week...
According to GasBuddy, the national average price of gasoline has gone up for the fourth week in a row.(Source: WLOS, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Gas is once again flowing to gas stations in the Southeast southeastern gas stations, but it’s coming at a steeper price.

According to GasBuddy, the national average price of gasoline has gone up for the fourth week in a row.

It now stands at $3.03 a gallon. Last week, gas prices hit $3 a gallon for the first time since 2014.

GasBuddy points to the Colonial Pipeline shutdown as the culprit for the higher pump prices.

With the pipeline back up and running, energy experts say they expect prices to come down in the hardest-hit states.

Colonial shut down last week after a ransomware attack on its system.

On Saturday, the company said its system had returned to “normal operations.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A memorial to two juvenile males at the site of a fatal ATV crash in Greenbrier County.
Richwood Middle School students killed in ATV crash
Couple arrested for allegedly dealing drugs at Walmart
Lawrence County Sheriff Jeff Lawless says Sunday morning's shooting happened at the Country...
Sheriff: Man shoots woman twice, takes off and hides under couch
It happened Sunday night, just before 10 p.m.
Multiple transported, one in critical condition after shooting
The rollover crash caused the man to be ejected from his Jeep.
Man dies in rollover crash

Latest News

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, center, meets with Queen Margethe II of Denmark and the...
Biden expresses ‘support’ for cease-fire in Netanyahu call
Repairs coming to roller skating rink in Kanawha County
Repairs coming to roller skating rink in Kanawha County
WH
President Biden to visit Michigan Ford facility
Best of the Class WEST CARTER_MINGO CENTRAL_NICHOLAS COUNTY_PORTSMOUTH
WEST CARTER_MINGO CENTRAL_NICHOLAS COUNTY_PORTSMOUTH