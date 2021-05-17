Planting seeds and life lessons in the community

IRONTON, Oh. (WSAZ) - First they cleaned up the neighborhood, now community members in Ironton are helping to plant seeds and life lessons in neighborhood youth.

On Sunday, crews held the Watch Me Grow Ohio event, teaching students about agriculture and entrepreneurship, sprinkling in some life lessons as fertilizer.

“You know some of these kids, when they come out, they’re shy,” said an event organizer. “Once you get them working, they start taking initiative in these projects and now they’re learning forever skills. Things they can use for the rest of their lives.”

Ironton’s community garden is located on 7th Street and Adams Avenue and all residents of the area are encouraged to participate and enjoy.

