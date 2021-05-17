Advertisement

Planting seeds and life lessons in the community

The community gathered at the garden in Ironton to teach youth lessons about agriculture, life...
The community gathered at the garden in Ironton to teach youth lessons about agriculture, life and entrepreneurship.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 9:28 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRONTON, Oh. (WSAZ) - First they cleaned up the neighborhood, now community members in Ironton are helping to plant seeds and life lessons in neighborhood youth.

On Sunday, crews held the Watch Me Grow Ohio event, teaching students about agriculture and entrepreneurship, sprinkling in some life lessons as fertilizer.

“You know some of these kids, when they come out, they’re shy,” said an event organizer. “Once you get them working, they start taking initiative in these projects and now they’re learning forever skills. Things they can use for the rest of their lives.”

Ironton’s community garden is located on 7th Street and Adams Avenue and all residents of the area are encouraged to participate and enjoy.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Couple arrested for allegedly dealing drugs at Walmart
A memorial to two juvenile males at the site of a fatal ATV crash in Greenbrier County.
Two juveniles dead in ATV crash
Lawrence County Sheriff Jeff Lawless says Sunday morning's shooting happened at the Country...
Sheriff: Man shoots woman twice, takes off and hides under couch
All state-owned flags will be flown at half-staff on Saturday.
Flags to be flown at half-staff Saturday
It happened along State Route 327 near milepost 5 in Jackson County. Troopers were notified of...
Motorcycle crash sends man to hospital

Latest News

One person in critical condition after shooting
Fleet Master Chief James R. Tocorzic
West Virginia native to become U.S. Pacific Fleet Master Chief
A man who has been the center of several investigations, after he was accused of scamming...
Fraudulent contractor facing new charges
A memorial to two juvenile males at the site of a fatal ATV crash in Greenbrier County.
Two juveniles dead in ATV crash