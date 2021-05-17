Advertisement

Police: 2 juveniles killed in West Virginia ATV crash

By WDTV
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RICHWOOD, W.Va. (AP) — Two juveniles have been killed in an all-terrain vehicle crash in West Virginia, State Police said.

The crash happened Saturday along the South Fork of the Cherry River in Greenbrier County, State Police said in a news release.

Troopers found both juveniles beneath the ATV near an embankment.

The victim’s names were not immediately released and the crash remains under investigation by the State Police’s Richwood detachment.

A memorial to two juvenile males at the site of a fatal ATV crash in Greenbrier County.
Sheriff David Thoroughman is pictured with Detective Dan Malone, Deputy Nicholas Broughton and...
