One person in critical condition after shooting

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person is in critical condition after a shooting Sunday evening.

According to dispatchers it happened just before 10 p.m. on Veazey Street in Charleston.

WSAZ has a crew headed to the scene.

UPDATE 5/16/21 @ 10:16 p.m.

Police are on scene of a reported shooting in Charleston.

It happened Sunday evening just before 10 p.m. on Veazey Street.

Dispatchers say there is one victim of this shooting. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

WSAZ is working to get more details on this incident.

Keep checking back for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.