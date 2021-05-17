Advertisement

One person in critical condition after shooting

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 10:05 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person is in critical condition after a shooting Sunday evening.

According to dispatchers it happened just before 10 p.m. on Veazey Street in Charleston.

WSAZ has a crew headed to the scene.

UPDATE 5/16/21 @ 10:16 p.m.

Police are on scene of a reported shooting in Charleston.

It happened Sunday evening just before 10 p.m. on Veazey Street.

Dispatchers say there is one victim of this shooting. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

WSAZ is working to get more details on this incident.

Keep checking back for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Couple arrested for allegedly dealing drugs at Walmart
A memorial to two juvenile males at the site of a fatal ATV crash in Greenbrier County.
Two juveniles dead in ATV crash
Lawrence County Sheriff Jeff Lawless says Sunday morning's shooting happened at the Country...
Sheriff: Man shoots woman twice, takes off and hides under couch
All state-owned flags will be flown at half-staff on Saturday.
Flags to be flown at half-staff Saturday
It happened along State Route 327 near milepost 5 in Jackson County. Troopers were notified of...
Motorcycle crash sends man to hospital

Latest News

The community gathered at the garden in Ironton to teach youth lessons about agriculture, life...
Planting seeds and life lessons in the community
Fleet Master Chief James R. Tocorzic
West Virginia native to become U.S. Pacific Fleet Master Chief
A man who has been the center of several investigations, after he was accused of scamming...
Fraudulent contractor facing new charges
A memorial to two juvenile males at the site of a fatal ATV crash in Greenbrier County.
Two juveniles dead in ATV crash