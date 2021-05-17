Advertisement

Shooting sends two to hospital, no arrests made

It happened Sunday night, just before 10 p.m.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting.

The shooting happened on Sunday around 10:25 p.m. at an apartment complex along Veazey Street.

Multiple transported, one in critical condition after shooting

Charleston Police say they found a woman who was shot in the arm. They found a second victim with a head injury.

Police say two men entered the apartment and accused the victims of stealing a wallet. One of the suspects shot a woman in the arm and hit the other in the head with the handle of the gun.

Both victims are in stable condition.

One suspect is a 6 foot tall black man who is about 40 years old. He was last seen wearing a cream colored shirt, a black jacket and blue jeans.

The other suspect was a 5′6″ black man with short hair and appeared to be between 30 and 40 years of age.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Charleston Police Department Criminal Investigation Division, 304-348-6480 or Metro Communications, 304-348-8111.

