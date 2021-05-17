Together we are facing hunger

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Giving back in a time when families need it the most. During the pandemic, families have lost their jobs, homes and their financial security. The Big Sandy Superstore is teaming up with the Facing Hunger Foodbank and WSAZ to combat hunger in our region.

Jacob Sizemore, Director of Marketing, shares how they are giving back and how the community can get involved.

To learn more about the virtual food drive you can head to the Facing Hunger Foodbank Facebook page and their website.

