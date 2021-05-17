Trains blocks only entrance and exit for residents

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - In a community where there’s one way in and one way out, people who live along East Front Street in Portsmouth feel the frustration spark each time a train whistle blows.

“They’re not just going, they’re stopping for long periods of time,” Denise Collins said.

Sometimes stopping for more than an hour.

Collins is the manager of Wolford’s Landing Campground -- a community filled with residents like Chelsey Crowson who says this issue forces her to rewrite her schedule.

“The school said if the train is on the track, it won’t come pick up at the bus stop. I have to take them to school. If the train is on the track, they won’t come down here,” Crowson said.

The city of Portsmouth has an ordinance in place that says a train cannot be stopped for more than five minutes at a time.

At the end of each five-minute period, the train must move for at least three minutes in order to let those waiting to pass through do so.

“I understand that what they’re doing they have to do, but an hour, hour and a half? That’s wrong and something has to be done,” Collins said.

Like others, she hopes for change before the wait becomes too long, to no longer pray the tracks are clear when potential emergencies arise.

“Is it going to be someone’s life that we’re going to have to lose before they finally realize this is not right,” Collins said.

We reached out to Norfolk Southern for comment, the company that operates these trains, and here is their response:

“As our economy continues to rebound and our freight volumes rise, we are seeing instances of temporarily stopped trains across our system. While having a train stopped for any period of time is not ideal, it is necessary for safety and passing situations. We try to minimize the time stopped, especially at a grade crossing. We work with local officials to identify areas of concern and discuss solutions. We will continue to do so in this area and across the region.”

