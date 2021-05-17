Advertisement

Wiz Khalifa to perform at Appalachian Power Park

Multi-platinum selling, Grammy and Golden Globe nominated recording artist Wiz Khalifa will...
Multi-platinum selling, Grammy and Golden Globe nominated recording artist Wiz Khalifa will burst into Appalachian Power Park for a one night event on Friday, July 9th.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - “Black and Yellow,” “Roll Up,” and “No Sleep” artist Wiz Khalifa will headline a summer concert at Appalachian Power Park this summer, park officials announced Monday.

The one night event will take place Friday, July 9.

Joining multi-platinum selling Wiz Khalifa will be Bone Thugs N Harmony and Chevy Woods.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, May 20th at 10 a.m.

For tickets and more information please call (304) 344-BATS or visit here.

