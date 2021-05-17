Wiz Khalifa to perform at Appalachian Power Park

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - “Black and Yellow,” “Roll Up,” and “No Sleep” artist Wiz Khalifa will headline a summer concert at Appalachian Power Park this summer, park officials announced Monday.

The one night event will take place Friday, July 9.

Joining multi-platinum selling Wiz Khalifa will be Bone Thugs N Harmony and Chevy Woods.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, May 20th at 10 a.m.

For tickets and more information please call (304) 344-BATS or visit here.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.