WSAZ’s Tim Irr, Amanda Barren tour stadium ahead of NCAA College Cup

CARY, NC (WSAZ) - For the first time in the program’s history, the 10th-ranked Marshall men’s soccer team is playing in the NCAA College Cup championship game.

The Herd will take on 3rd-ranked Indiana in Cary, North Carolina Monday night at 8 p.m.

WSAZ’s Tim Irr and Amanda Barren are in North Carolina Monday and were given a tour of the stadium ahead of tonight’s match.

The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.

WSAZ will have live team coverage all day leading up to the game.

