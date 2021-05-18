Advertisement

US-119 back open after accident

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
UPDATE 5/18/21 @ 1:55 p.m.

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – All lanes of US-119 are back open after an accident involving multiple vehicles.

It happened Tuesday afternoon near Parkway Road, dispatchers say.

There is no word on whether or not there were injuries.

ORIGINAL STORY 5/18/21

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A major accident has blocked a portion of US-119 near Parkway Road, according to dispatchers.

Two of three northbound lanes are closed and two of three southbound lanes are closed Tuesday afternoon following the crash.

Multiple vehicles are involved.

Emergency crews from several agencies are on scene.

No other information has been released at this time.

