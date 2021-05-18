Body found in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - The body of a man was discovered Tuesday morning in Portsmouth, Ohio, according to police.

The Portsmouth Police Department says the body was identified as Thomas Lusk, 32, of Portsmouth.

The discovery was made in the 2000 block of Scioto Trail.

Lusk’s family was notified Tuesday and his body was sent for an autopsy, officers say.

No other information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story.

