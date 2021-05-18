Advertisement

Body found in Portsmouth

Published: May. 18, 2021 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - The body of a man was discovered Tuesday morning in Portsmouth, Ohio, according to police.

The Portsmouth Police Department says the body was identified as Thomas Lusk, 32, of Portsmouth.

The discovery was made in the 2000 block of Scioto Trail.

Lusk’s family was notified Tuesday and his body was sent for an autopsy, officers say.

No other information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened Sunday night, just before 10 p.m.
Multiple transported, one in critical condition after shooting
A memorial to two juvenile males at the site of a fatal ATV crash in Greenbrier County.
Richwood Middle School students killed in ATV crash
Marshall University takes on Indiana for the NCAA title in soccer.
Marshall takes on Indiana in NCAA soccer championship
The Marshall Thundering Herd lift the NCAA title trophy after their overtime win over Indiana
The Herd wins national soccer championship
President Joe Biden delivers remarks about COVID-19 vaccinations in the South Court Auditorium...
88% of children covered by monthly payments starting in July

Latest News

Multi-vehicle accident on I-64 near milemarker 44.
I-64 reopens after multi-vehicle accident
Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College hosts food distribution event at Lincoln...
Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College hosts food distribution event at Lincoln County High School
Walgreens robbery suspect arrested in Indiana
Walgreens robbery suspect arrested in Indiana
Fans celebrate Herd National Championship
Fans celebrate Herd National Championship