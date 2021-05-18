Celebrating the 10,000th COVID-19 vaccine

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Not too many people enjoy getting stuck in the arm by a needle but when it signifies being a step closer to ending the pandemic and getting protected from a deadly virus, many people can’t help but to be excited.

The Scioto County Health Department was eager to give out it’s ten thousandth COVID-19 vaccine. A young man who just become eligible to get the shot was lucky number ten thousand.

Kelsey Souto was at the Scioto County Health Department when they surprised a 14-year-old after the milestone with a little surprise.

