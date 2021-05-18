COVID-19 in W.Va. | 1 death, 245 new cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One death and 245 new cases of the coronavirus have been reported within the last 24 hours.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), as of May 18, 2021, there have been 2,845,385 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 158,888 total cases and 2,763 deaths.

The death includes an 87-year old female from Jefferson County.

There are 6,077 active cases.

150,048 recoveries have been made.

846,309 people have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 703,100 individuals are fully vaccinated.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,456), Berkeley (12,483), Boone (2,070), Braxton (951), Brooke (2,199), Cabell (8,748), Calhoun (366), Clay (535), Doddridge (608), Fayette (3,463), Gilmer (868), Grant (1,284), Greenbrier (2,833), Hampshire (1,871), Hancock (2,815), Hardy (1,535), Harrison (5,806), Jackson (2,142), Jefferson (4,637), Kanawha (15,059), Lewis (1,233), Lincoln (1,495), Logan (3,165), Marion (4,488), Marshall (3,483), Mason (2,012), McDowell (1,578), Mercer (4,919), Mineral (2,875), Mingo (2,615), Monongalia (9,242), Monroe (1,147), Morgan (1,196), Nicholas (1,758), Ohio (4,232), Pendleton (704), Pleasants (916), Pocahontas (667), Preston (2,906), Putnam (5,203), Raleigh (6,850), Randolph (2,660), Ritchie (715), Roane (639), Summers (827), Taylor (1,232), Tucker (530), Tyler (724), Upshur (1,893), Wayne (3,128), Webster (501), Wetzel (1,362), Wirt (428), Wood (7,826), Wyoming (2,010).

