Crews battle house fire in Poca

POCA, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews were on scene Tuesday evening of a structure fire in Poca.

It happened along Houston Street just before 4:30, according to the Poca Fire Department.

Fire officials say no one was hurt but 50% of the one story home was damaged by fire, smoke and water.

Unites from Nitro, Bancroft, Teays Valley, Nitro and Hurricane assisted.

