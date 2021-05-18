Crews battle house fire in Poca
Fire officials say no one was hurt
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
POCA, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews were on scene Tuesday evening of a structure fire in Poca.
It happened along Houston Street just before 4:30, according to the Poca Fire Department.
Fire officials say no one was hurt but 50% of the one story home was damaged by fire, smoke and water.
Unites from Nitro, Bancroft, Teays Valley, Nitro and Hurricane assisted.
