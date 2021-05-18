Demolition underway for new ammunition plant in Kanawha County

MONTGOMERY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The first steps for a new ammunition plant that’s expected to bring hundreds of jobs are in the works in Montgomery.

Montgomery Mayor Greg Ingram said Monday that crews have been working to tear down the old Montgomery High School to make way for the new facility, which is owned by Ranger Scientific.

“We started looking at opportunities and things to rebuild the economy in upper Kanawha Valley, and this is one of them,” Ingram said.

The mayor said while the future of the economy is something to look forward to, it was a hard goodbye to the old Montgomery High School as hundreds of West Virginians walked through its halls during the last several decades.

“It’s a shame our prime real estate is locked under some of our old buildings and to move forward, sometimes we have to take down the old structures,” Ingram told WSAZ. “The high school had fallen into disrepair.”

Ingram said crews will only be tearing down the mid-section of the high school and the two wings will be preserved, as well as the gymnasium. He also said Ranger Scientific has worked hard to preserve memories of the old high school and will have a museum in the new building for the high school’s memorabilia.

The mayor says crews will be taking the debris and bricks from the old building and filling in the Montgomery swimming pool, which has been closed since 2016.

“It is a sad day for those folks that lived up here,” Ingram said. “The pool will be filled in. The high school will no longer be standing (but) you have to unlock your prime real estate from under the old building and move on.”

The groundbreaking for the new facility is set to happen on June 1.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.