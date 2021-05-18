Advertisement

Former school bus driver charged with rape pleads guilty

(courtesy Lawrence County Jail)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man accused of making sexual contact with two young teenage girls has made a plea on the second day of a jury trial.

The Lawrence County Prosecutor’s Office said Larry Reed, Jr. pleaded guilty to three counts of committing rape by force or threat of force on a minor child victim and 1 count of sexual imposition on a minor child victim.

Judge Andrew Ballard sentenced Reed to 30-35 years in prison and ordered him to register as a Tier III sex offender for the remainder of his life.

Prosecuting Attorney Brigham M. Anderson said, “today two minor children were able to face their accuser in court and see him admit to the harm he has caused, and know that he will serve at least the next 30 years of his life in prison. Justice was served!”

Reed, a former Rock Hill school bus driver who’s in his late 30s, was arrested last August on 100 charges of first-degree rape of one girl and one count of third-degree sexual imposition of the other.

