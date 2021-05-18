Advertisement

Governor DeWine authorizes use of state disaster relief program for Lawrence & Gallia Counties

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has authorized the use of the State Disaster Relief Program (SDRP) to provide Gallia and Lawrence counties with funding to offset costs associated with severe ice storms that impacted southern Ohio earlier this year.

The February ice storms caused dangerous and damaging conditions that brought down trees and caused widespread power outages in both counties. At the time, Governor DeWine declared a state of emergency and activated members of the Ohio National Guard to assist with the removal of downed trees that were interfering with work to restore power and obstructing ditches, creeks, and streams.

The SDRP reimbursement program is available for use in instances where storm damage amounts do not meet the threshold for federal assistance. The program is intended to provide supplemental state assistance to local governments and eligible non-profit organizations for costs associated with debris removal, emergency protective measures, and permanent work.

Governor DeWine’s authorization allows the Ohio Emergency Management Agency to request the funding from the Ohio Controlling Board.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Marshall Thundering Herd lift the NCAA title trophy after their overtime win over Indiana
The Herd wins national soccer championship
It happened Sunday night, just before 10 p.m.
Multiple transported, one in critical condition after shooting
A memorial to two juvenile males at the site of a fatal ATV crash in Greenbrier County.
Richwood Middle School students killed in ATV crash
Brian Thacker, 26, faces DUI charges, among others, after a deadly crash just south of...
Man charged with DUI after deadly crash
Marshall University takes on Indiana for the NCAA title in soccer.
Marshall takes on Indiana in NCAA soccer championship

Latest News

(Source: Gray Media)
Suspension lifted for county health department
With the ability to manipulate area codes, scammers can make it look as if they are calling...
Scam calls circulate in Greenup County, Ky.
Best of the Class JACKSON_SISSONVILLE_NITRO_TOLSIA
JACKSON_SISSONVILLE_NITRO_TOLSIA
A Huntington restaurant has announced they’re closing their doors.
Restaurant in Huntington closing down