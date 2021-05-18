Advertisement

Herd soccer in the NCAA Championship

By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The WSAZ news team followed the Herd all the way to Cary, North Carolina for the Men’s National Championship. This is the first time in the program’s history that the Herd has been to the College Cup Championship.

Amanda Barren, Tim Irr, Jim Treacy and Keith Morehouse show an inside look at the celebration before the team even hits the field. Andrew Colegrove is in Huntington, West Virginia where Herd fans are celebrating from miles away.

