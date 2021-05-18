I-64 reopens after multi-vehicle accident

UPDATE 5/18/21 @ 11:40 a.m.

KANAWHA/PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - All lanes are back open on I-64.

It was closed Tuesday morning near milemarker 44 due to a multi-vehicle accident, according to WV 511.

No word on if anyone was hurt.

ORIGINAL STORY 5/18/21

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One eastbound lane of I-64 is closed due to an accident.

It happened just before 11 a.m. Tuesday near milemarker 44 near the Putnam County line.

According to WV 511, multiple vehicles are involved.

The left lane is blocked at this time.

No other details have been released.

WSAZ has a crew headed to the scene.

