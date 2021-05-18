iHeart Pullman Summer Concert Series announced

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Live music will once again fill Pullman Square in Huntington this summer.

The iHeart Radio group says The Heiner’s / Dutch Miller Automotive Group Summer Concert Series will happen every Thursday night beginning on June 3.

The final performance will be September 9.

Concerts will take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. every Thursday.

The 2021 lineup is as follows:

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.