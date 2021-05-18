iHeart Pullman Summer Concert Series announced
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Live music will once again fill Pullman Square in Huntington this summer.
The iHeart Radio group says The Heiner’s / Dutch Miller Automotive Group Summer Concert Series will happen every Thursday night beginning on June 3.
The final performance will be September 9.
Concerts will take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. every Thursday.
The 2021 lineup is as follows:
