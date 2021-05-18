Advertisement

Integrated Services Mental Health Awareness Chalk Walk

By Josie Fletcher
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

For Mental Health Awareness Month, Integrated Services is letting the community know they are not alone.

Integrated Services of Meigs County invites the community to come to the Pomeroy parking lot, between 12-4 p.m. to draw pictures or write encouraging words on the sidewalks to help raise awareness about mental health.

All ages are welcome. Social distancing and masks are encouraged. Sidewalk chalk will be provided, as well as light refreshments.

For anyone looking for help, reach out to the NAMI HelpLine at 800-950-6264, or text NAMI to 741741.

You can find more information at info@nami.org.

There is a Veteran Crisis Line available 24/7 by dialing 1-800-273-8255 and pressing 1. If you feel like hurting yourself or others, call 911.

