Kenneth Ballard sworn in to 13th judicial circuit in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia’s latest judicial circuit judge has been sworn in.

The honorable Kenneth Ballard was appointed to the thirteenth judicial circuit by Gov. Jim Justice after the resignation of Tod Kaufman.

Ballard, who’s from Charleston and has practiced law for 20 years, will serve Kanawha County. He has served as the chief Family Court judge since 2010.

Ballard is a graduate from the University of the District of Columbia and Marshall University. He’s also a middle school softball coach and a volunteer with the Boy Scouts.

Ballard say he’s looking forward to transitioning into the new role.

“I am excited about the new types of cases I’ll be handling,” he said. “It’s going to be different, but I know from experience that about forty percent of the circuit docket is abuse and neglect cases, so transitioning from Family Court to doing those cases and my history of when I was an attorney, I did a lot of abuse, neglect cases, so I think I’m going to transition nicely into that role.”

