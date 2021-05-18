Advertisement

Kenneth Ballard sworn in to 13th judicial circuit in W.Va.

The honorable Kenneth Ballard was appointed to the thirteenth judicial circuit by Gov. Jim...
The honorable Kenneth Ballard was appointed to the thirteenth judicial circuit by Gov. Jim Justice after the resignation of Tod Kaufman.(WSAZ/Max Wallace)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia’s latest judicial circuit judge has been sworn in.

The honorable Kenneth Ballard was appointed to the thirteenth judicial circuit by Gov. Jim Justice after the resignation of Tod Kaufman.

Ballard, who’s from Charleston and has practiced law for 20 years, will serve Kanawha County. He has served as the chief Family Court judge since 2010.

Ballard is a graduate from the University of the District of Columbia and Marshall University. He’s also a middle school softball coach and a volunteer with the Boy Scouts.

Ballard say he’s looking forward to transitioning into the new role.

“I am excited about the new types of cases I’ll be handling,” he said. “It’s going to be different, but I know from experience that about forty percent of the circuit docket is abuse and neglect cases, so transitioning from Family Court to doing those cases and my history of when I was an attorney, I did a lot of abuse, neglect cases, so I think I’m going to transition nicely into that role.”

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A memorial to two juvenile males at the site of a fatal ATV crash in Greenbrier County.
Richwood Middle School students killed in ATV crash
Couple arrested for allegedly dealing drugs at Walmart
Lawrence County Sheriff Jeff Lawless says Sunday morning's shooting happened at the Country...
Sheriff: Man shoots woman twice, takes off and hides under couch
It happened Sunday night, just before 10 p.m.
Multiple transported, one in critical condition after shooting
The rollover crash caused the man to be ejected from his Jeep.
Man dies in rollover crash

Latest News

The groundbreaking for the new facility is set to happen on June 1.
Demolition underway for new ammunition plant in Kanawha County
DEMOLITION UNDERWAY FOR NEW PLANT
A memorial to two teenage boys at the site of a fatal ATV crash in Greenbrier County.
Funeral services set for boys killed in ATV crash
Earnest Rhoden is announced as the 10,000th person to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
Scioto County Health Department administers 10,000 vaccines